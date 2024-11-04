Amid Tight US Presidential Race, Congressman Warns Against Trump's Potential Policies

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has voiced concerns about the potential implications of a Donald Trump presidency, specifically regarding the ex-president's stance on election results and the prospective effects on India-US relations. Thanedar emphasized the significance of Indian-American voters in the upcoming presidential race, noting increased support for Kamala Harris in Michigan.

"Trump's victory in Michigan during the 2016 elections makes it a key battleground. We are witnessing a shift, particularly among women, youth, and minority groups, towards Harris," Thanedar stated. He highlighted the diversity within the Indo-American community, which, while generally leaning Democrat, has varied views on social, economic, and immigration matters.

The congressman criticized Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants and favoritism towards large corporations, contrasting this with Harris's pro-democracy and pro-women rights stance. Thanedar warned of potential negative repercussions on India-US ties, should Trump return to power, through possible trade tariffs that could significantly impact tariffs and consumer prices.

The U.S. Presidential Elections are scheduled for November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris vying to become the first female president against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Polls indicate a closely contested race between the two.

(With inputs from agencies.)