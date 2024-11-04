Left Menu

Amid Tight US Presidential Race, Congressman Warns Against Trump's Potential Policies

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar cautions against Donald Trump's presidency and highlights the potential impact on India-US ties. While indicating growing support for Kamala Harris in Michigan, he emphasizes the importance of analyzing candidates due to varied perspectives within the Indo-American community amidst the upcoming US elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:50 IST
Amid Tight US Presidential Race, Congressman Warns Against Trump's Potential Policies
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar discusses the importance of Indian-American votes in the upcoming US elections (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has voiced concerns about the potential implications of a Donald Trump presidency, specifically regarding the ex-president's stance on election results and the prospective effects on India-US relations. Thanedar emphasized the significance of Indian-American voters in the upcoming presidential race, noting increased support for Kamala Harris in Michigan.

"Trump's victory in Michigan during the 2016 elections makes it a key battleground. We are witnessing a shift, particularly among women, youth, and minority groups, towards Harris," Thanedar stated. He highlighted the diversity within the Indo-American community, which, while generally leaning Democrat, has varied views on social, economic, and immigration matters.

The congressman criticized Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants and favoritism towards large corporations, contrasting this with Harris's pro-democracy and pro-women rights stance. Thanedar warned of potential negative repercussions on India-US ties, should Trump return to power, through possible trade tariffs that could significantly impact tariffs and consumer prices.

The U.S. Presidential Elections are scheduled for November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris vying to become the first female president against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Polls indicate a closely contested race between the two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024