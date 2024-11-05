US Elections: A Pivotal Moment with Global Implications

In less than 24 hours, Americans will cast their votes in what is being hailed as a pivotal election. This outcome not only impacts the United States but also holds significant influence on global geopolitical dynamics for the upcoming four years.

The election battle revolves around 538 electoral votes, comprising 435 House of Representatives seats, 100 Senate seats, and 3 seats from Washington D.C. A presidential candidate requires at least 270 votes to claim victory. While populous states like California, Texas, and Florida hold the most electoral sway, states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, and Vermont carry only three seats each.

The 'Winner takes all' system prevails in most of the states, with Maine and Nebraska applying proportional representation. As the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate face elections, the focus also rests on the interplay between the Electoral College and the popular vote—the mechanism that ultimately decided past contests such as the 2016 and 2000 elections.

Swing states remain the focal point, identified predominantly as Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. These battlegrounds hold the power to tip the balance toward either the Democrats, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, or the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.

Current polls indicate a tightly contested race. National surveys suggest minor leads within the margin of error, implying an uncertain outcome. Polling stations across the country will operate predominantly between 6 am and 8 pm local time, with the first exit polls expected soon after voting commences. Projection results are anticipated post-counting, stretching late into the night due to extensive ballot counting in battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)