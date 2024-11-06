Left Menu

Divisive Dynamics: Jaishankar Analyzes Complex US Election Landscape

Dhruva Jaishankar of the Observer Research Foundation America provides insights into the intricacies of the current US election. He highlights the polarized shift of voter demographics, the significance of swing states, and the nuanced impact on India-US relations amidst evolving geopolitical landscapes.

Updated: 06-11-2024 10:11 IST
Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America, Dhruva Jaishankar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The US election scenario, characterized by intricate dynamics and shifting demographics, presents a challenging landscape, according to Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation America. He notes that Washington DC, a stronghold for Democrats, offers a skewed perspective due to its reliably Democratic constituency.

This year, Jaishankar observes, the election has been complicated by multiple factors such as the tendency of younger male voters gravitating towards Republican candidates, particularly Donald Trump. Traditionally Democratic strongholds are witnessing a discernible shift, with some voters indicating a change in allegiance, further muddled by a surge in early and mail-in voting.

Jaishankar emphasizes the critical role of swing states, which, despite often delivering results by narrow margins, have the power to alter the election's outcome significantly. He also touches on the evolving voter coalitions and demographic shifts that are shaping the current election's divisive nature, underscoring the impact on key issues such as foreign policy and India-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

