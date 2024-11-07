India Celebrates Renewed Ties with Trump's Presidential Victory

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored the importance of India's relationship with the United States, calling it 'very special and multifaceted.' This declaration came in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election over the Democratic incumbent.

In a briefing on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal articulated New Delhi's enthusiasm for deepening ties with Washington. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already spoken with President-elect Trump and extended congratulations via social media. India's administration is hopeful in building upon the prior collaboration to enhance the global and strategic partnership.

Jaiswal elaborated on the extensive economic and defense technology relations existent between the two countries, highlighting significant trade figures and the H-1B visa program as key components deserving continued dialogue and cooperation. He affirmed India's commitment to working closely with the US for mutual economic, strategic, and global peace objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)