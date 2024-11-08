Left Menu

Sudan Conflict Triggers Unprecedented Refugee Crisis: UNHCR

The war in Sudan has caused a dire civilian crisis, uprooting over 3 million people, according to the UNHCR. Highlighting the conflict's impact, 60,000 Sudanese fled to Chad last October, while Egypt hosts 1.2 million new refugees. Many face severe trauma and human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:12 IST
Sudan Conflict Triggers Unprecedented Refugee Crisis: UNHCR
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has spiraled into the world's most severe civilian protection crisis in decades, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on November 8. More than 3 million Sudanese have been driven from their homes, seeking safety in neighboring countries.

Dominique Hyde, the UNHCR's Director for External Relations, revealed at a Geneva press conference that the displacements have escalated to unprecedented levels. Last October alone saw 60,000 Sudanese taking refuge in Chad amid escalating Darfur violence.

Reports indicate that a staggering 71 percent of these refugees, many now in Chad, have endured human rights abuses while fleeing. National facilities in Chad are strained, accommodating over 700,000 displaced Sudanese, predominantly women and children. Meanwhile, Egypt has emerged as the largest host country, sheltering 1.2 million Sudanese refugees based on recent government data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024