Sudan Conflict Triggers Unprecedented Refugee Crisis: UNHCR
The war in Sudan has caused a dire civilian crisis, uprooting over 3 million people, according to the UNHCR. Highlighting the conflict's impact, 60,000 Sudanese fled to Chad last October, while Egypt hosts 1.2 million new refugees. Many face severe trauma and human rights violations.
The ongoing conflict in Sudan has spiraled into the world's most severe civilian protection crisis in decades, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on November 8. More than 3 million Sudanese have been driven from their homes, seeking safety in neighboring countries.
Dominique Hyde, the UNHCR's Director for External Relations, revealed at a Geneva press conference that the displacements have escalated to unprecedented levels. Last October alone saw 60,000 Sudanese taking refuge in Chad amid escalating Darfur violence.
Reports indicate that a staggering 71 percent of these refugees, many now in Chad, have endured human rights abuses while fleeing. National facilities in Chad are strained, accommodating over 700,000 displaced Sudanese, predominantly women and children. Meanwhile, Egypt has emerged as the largest host country, sheltering 1.2 million Sudanese refugees based on recent government data.
