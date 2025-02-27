Chevron's License Cancellation: A Stand for Venezuelans - Machado
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado believes that the cancellation of Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela highlights U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Venezuelans. Machado expressed this view during an interview with Donald Trump Jr., mentioning democracy and prosperity for both the U.S. and Venezuela.
