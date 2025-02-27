Left Menu

Chevron's License Cancellation: A Stand for Venezuelans - Machado

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado believes that the cancellation of Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela highlights U.S. President Donald Trump's support for Venezuelans. Machado expressed this view during an interview with Donald Trump Jr., mentioning democracy and prosperity for both the U.S. and Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 05:19 IST
The revocation of Chevron's operational license in Venezuela signals U.S. President Donald Trump's allegiance to the Venezuelan populace, according to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The announcement arrived alongside Machado's endorsement of Trump's dedication to democracy and prosperity within the two nations.

During an interview with Donald Trump Jr., Machado articulated her perspective on the license cancellation, asserting it as evidence of Trump's support for Venezuelans. Notably, the discussion was recorded on the same day the license revocation was publicized.

Machado's comments followed the revelation, admitting it was her first encounter with the decision, which she deemed indicative of a broader commitment to Venezuelan democratic values and prospects for growth.

