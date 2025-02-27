AfDB and Chad Sign $44.9 Million Grant Dealto Enhance Key Road Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government of Chad have signed a grant agreement worth $44.9 million to finance the asphalting of the 49.5-kilometer Kyabé-Mayo section of the Kyabé-Singako road. The project also includes the construction of a 55-meter bridge, significantly improving transportation and connectivity in Chad’s Moyen-Chari region.

The agreement was formalized in N’Djamena by Chad’s Minister of State for Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation, Tahir Hamid Nguilin, and the Bank’s Acting Representative in Chad, Claude N’Kodia. Several high-ranking officials attended the signing ceremony, including Amir Idriss Kourda, Minister for Infrastructure, Access-Improvement, and Road Maintenance, and Ali Djadda Kampard, Secretary of State for Finance and Budget. A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by its head of mission for Chad, Julien Reynaud, was also present.

Boosting Economic Growth and Enhancing Connectivity

The funding aligns with Chad’s strategic infrastructure development plans, targeting one of its key economic regions. The road project is expected to enhance trade and mobility by reducing transport costs and improving accessibility in Moyen-Chari, a region renowned for its agricultural and livestock production. The area supplies fish, livestock, and crops to both domestic and international markets.

Minister Nguilin highlighted the economic significance of the region, stating, “The Moyen-Chari region, including Kyabé, Singako, and Am Timan, has strong economic potential. It is Chad’s main agricultural basin and livestock area, rich in fish resources. Fish from Moyen-Chari are supplied to much of the country's south and even to foreign markets.”

The project will facilitate the transportation of goods and people between Kyabé and Singako, ensuring year-round accessibility and linking agricultural and livestock producers to key consumer centers, including Sarh, Moundou, N’Djamena, and Abéché. Furthermore, the road will strengthen trade routes between Chad and neighboring Sudan.

Strategic Development and Future Investments

This agreement sets the foundation for additional funding from the Islamic Development Bank, which is expected to finance the second section of the 205-kilometer Mayo-Singako-Am Timan road project at an estimated cost of $275.5 million. This additional investment will further enhance Chad’s national transport network, creating broader economic opportunities for rural and urban communities.

Claude N’Kodia, AfDB’s Acting Representative in Chad, emphasized the bank’s commitment, stating, “The African Development Bank is a strategic partner of Chad, particularly in the transport sector. The construction of the road section will reduce the overall cost of transport in Moyen-Chari and improve the living conditions of local people through easier access to health and education facilities and key consumer markets.”

The Kyabé-Mayo section is a crucial link in the larger N’Djamena-Moundou-Sarh-Kyabé-Am Timan-Abéché corridor. It forms part of the Chadian government’s priority structuring network aimed at nationwide coverage and permanent accessibility. By improving infrastructure, the government seeks to boost economic diversification and ensure sustainable development.

AfDB’s Commitment to Chad’s Development

The African Development Bank Group remains a key financial partner for Chad. Its country strategy focuses on two priority pillars: developing infrastructure to support strong and diversified economic growth and promoting good governance to enhance public sector efficiency and the overall economic environment. This road project is a significant step toward achieving these objectives, ultimately fostering greater resilience and economic inclusion for the people of Chad.