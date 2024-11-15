Internet Restrictions in Pakistan: A Threat to Long-Term Economic Stability

Daniel Castro, Vice President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), has expressed serious concerns about Pakistan's persistent internet restrictions, highlighting the potential for long-term economic harm. Speaking at an event organized by the US Embassy in Pakistan, Castro warned that short-term political advantages might overshadow longer-term economic benefits.

As the Express Tribune reported, Castro described Pakistan's internet shutdowns as peculiar, especially given the country's push towards digitalization. He emphasized that these disruptions carry hefty economic costs, potentially causing citizens and businesses to leave Pakistan. His comments arrive amid increasing worries about internet censorship, such as the recent ban on the social media platform X and other access barriers.

Castro pointed out that connectivity is crucial for economic growth and innovation, particularly for Pakistan's freelance economy, which relies on platforms like Zoom. Restrictive policies, he argued, deter global companies from investing in Pakistan, hindering its potential as a hub for AI innovation. VPN use among Pakistanis further indicates the negative impact of these shutdowns.

