Gardens of Tolerance Unveiled in UAE: A Cultural Celebration

The 'Gardens of Tolerance' initiative was ceremoniously inaugurated today at Abu Dhabi's Umm Al Emarat Park by the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, alongside South Korean Ambassador Yoo Jehseung. The initiative's launch underscores the growing friendship between the UAE and Korea, transforming the park into a vibrant symbol of cultural unity.

This dedicated garden features a mix of Emirati and Korean plants, symbolizing bilateral camaraderie and was graced by several ambassadors. This event forms part of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organized by the Ministry in collaboration with Korea's Embassy and Festival 2024.

This year's festival highlights the cultural richness of both nations through Korean music and arts, interactive Emirati heritage workshops, and lively performances by K-pop artists. The event aims to foster cultural understanding and celebrate mutual respect between the UAE and Korea through shared traditions and artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)