Gardens of Tolerance Unveiled in UAE: A Cultural Celebration

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan inaugurated the 'Gardens of Tolerance' at Umm Al Emarat Park, symbolizing UAE-Korea friendship. The National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence saw diverse cultural showcases, including Korean workshops, Emirati heritage sessions, and performances by K-pop stars and Taekwondo demonstrations, celebrating unity and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:40 IST
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Gardens of Tolerance (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Gardens of Tolerance' initiative was ceremoniously inaugurated today at Abu Dhabi's Umm Al Emarat Park by the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, alongside South Korean Ambassador Yoo Jehseung. The initiative's launch underscores the growing friendship between the UAE and Korea, transforming the park into a vibrant symbol of cultural unity.

This dedicated garden features a mix of Emirati and Korean plants, symbolizing bilateral camaraderie and was graced by several ambassadors. This event forms part of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organized by the Ministry in collaboration with Korea's Embassy and Festival 2024.

This year's festival highlights the cultural richness of both nations through Korean music and arts, interactive Emirati heritage workshops, and lively performances by K-pop artists. The event aims to foster cultural understanding and celebrate mutual respect between the UAE and Korea through shared traditions and artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

