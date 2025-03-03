Left Menu

Lisa's Oscar Tribute: K-Pop Meets Indian High Fashion

Lisa from Blackpink made history as the first K-pop idol to perform at the Oscars, wearing Indian designer Rahul Mishra's outfit. She performed "Live and Let Die" while wearing Mishra's creation from his 'The Pale Blue Dot' collection. Rahul Mishra's designs are favored by Hollywood stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:37 IST
In a historic moment at the Academy Awards, Lisa, a member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group Blackpink, delivered a musical tribute to James Bond wearing an exquisite outfit designed by Indian fashion maestro Rahul Mishra.

Lisa, renowned for her rapping skills, took the Oscars stage by storm with her performance of Paul McCartney's iconic track "Live and Let Die," making her the first K-pop idol to do so. The 27-year-old singer-actor donned a chic black ensemble from Mishra's 'The Pale Blue Dot' collection, previously showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Rahul Mishra, celebrated for his designs, which have been adorned by celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, expressed his delight by sharing images of Lisa's Oscars performance on Instagram, where she wore his 'Gaian Genesis' black tonal leotard from the Spring Couture 2025 collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

