Lisa's Oscar Tribute: K-Pop Meets Indian High Fashion

In a historic moment at the Academy Awards, Lisa, a member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group Blackpink, delivered a musical tribute to James Bond wearing an exquisite outfit designed by Indian fashion maestro Rahul Mishra.

Lisa, renowned for her rapping skills, took the Oscars stage by storm with her performance of Paul McCartney's iconic track "Live and Let Die," making her the first K-pop idol to do so. The 27-year-old singer-actor donned a chic black ensemble from Mishra's 'The Pale Blue Dot' collection, previously showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Rahul Mishra, celebrated for his designs, which have been adorned by celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, expressed his delight by sharing images of Lisa's Oscars performance on Instagram, where she wore his 'Gaian Genesis' black tonal leotard from the Spring Couture 2025 collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)