Ukraine Marks 1,000 Days of Defiance Against Russian Invasion

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has marked a significant milestone of 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, expressing gratitude for the international support received thus far. In its statement, the MFA emphasized the need for further contributions to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan, urging partners to collaborate in Ukraine's struggle for a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace.

Calling for unity among international allies, the MFA described the Peace Formula as the primary vision for ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace. It stressed the necessity of achieving peace through strength instead of appeasement, highlighting the importance of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty to ensure global stability. The statement also called for enhanced air defense support to protect critical energy infrastructure and to resist Kremlin threats to Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

The appeal included increased assistance in safeguarding energy sites, actively taking part in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, responding to Russian actions threatening nuclear energy, and investigating crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Despite ongoing warfare, Ukraine remains focused on pursuing EU and NATO membership, implementing reforms, and maintaining societal unity. The MFA reaffirmed its commitment to resisting occupation, and reiterated the intention to hold Russia accountable for international law violations.

