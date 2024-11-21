Left Menu

AustraHind 2024: India and Australia Strengthen Military Bonds

The third edition of AustraHind, a joint military exercise between India and Australia, concluded in Pune, Maharashtra. Designed to enhance cooperation, it included combat drills and cultural excursions, reflecting the growing defense ties between the two nations.

Third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AustraHind concluded in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The third edition of the joint military exercise between India and Australia, known as 'AustraHind', successfully wrapped up on Thursday at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra. The event culminated with a closing ceremony attended by Major General KTG Krishnan, the General Officer Commanding 36 RAPID, alongside Major General David Thomae of the 2nd Australian Division.

The two-week exercise, held from November 8 to 21, focused on boosting cooperation and interoperability between the armies of the two nations. Official statements highlighted that the participants engaged in various combat scenarios, such as raids on hostile targets and administering combat first aid, with an aim to enhance coordination and understanding between the Indian and Australian forces.

Beyond the drills, the exercise included social and cultural activities. An excursion to the historic Sinhagad Fort offered both contingents a rich cultural and historical exposure. Additionally, on November 12, the Australian troops visited the renowned National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune, gaining insights into its modern training facilities and the academy's longstanding tradition of discipline and excellence.

AustraHind 2024 further underscores the robust and evolving defense relationship between India and Australia, as the two countries continue their efforts in regional security and military collaboration. Established in 2022 in Rajasthan, this annual exercise alternates its location between India and Australia, with the previous edition held in Perth in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

