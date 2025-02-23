Left Menu

Kirill Dmitriev: Russia's New Envoy for Economic Cooperation

President Vladimir Putin has appointed Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy for international economic cooperation. Dmitriev, known for his U.S. connections, has played a significant role in negotiations, including the recent talks in Riyadh with the U.S., and will continue to strengthen ties globally.

In a strategic move, President Vladimir Putin has named Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy focused on international economic and investment cooperation.

The appointment comes on the heels of high-level discussions between the United States and Russia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dmitriev, regarded as the most U.S.-savvy among Russia's elite, participated in the talks alongside prominent officials like Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov was also present.

Dmitriev, an investment banker with Harvard and Stanford credentials, will engage in increasing cooperation between Russia and the Western world, including the United States. Currently, both Dmitriev and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are under U.S. sanctions, but his recent role showcases Russia's determination to foster international economic ties.

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

