Kirill Dmitriev: Russia's New Envoy for Economic Cooperation

In a strategic move, President Vladimir Putin has named Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy focused on international economic and investment cooperation.

The appointment comes on the heels of high-level discussions between the United States and Russia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dmitriev, regarded as the most U.S.-savvy among Russia's elite, participated in the talks alongside prominent officials like Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov was also present.

Dmitriev, an investment banker with Harvard and Stanford credentials, will engage in increasing cooperation between Russia and the Western world, including the United States. Currently, both Dmitriev and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are under U.S. sanctions, but his recent role showcases Russia's determination to foster international economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)