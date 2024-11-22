Baloch Yakjehti Committee Alleges Military Siege in Dasht Khadan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has raised alarm over a reported military siege in Dasht Khadan, Kech district. According to their statement on social media platform X, the region has been under siege for over a week, with security forces conducting operations that have left locals feeling as though they are living as hostages.

During these operations, law enforcement authorities are accused of raiding homes, committing arson, and disappearing individuals, particularly targeting educated young people. The committee has identified several individuals who have been abducted, including Talal Umer, Salman, Habib, and Hakeem Baloch. They express grave concerns over the fear and psychological distress these military actions inflict on the Baloch community.

The BYC's statement strongly condemns the ongoing operations, labeling them as forms of genocide and crimes against humanity. The committee calls on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene and address these violations. They stress the importance of unity within the Baloch community to resist and highlight these abuses to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)