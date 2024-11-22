Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Alleges Military Siege in Dasht Khadan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has reported a prolonged military siege in Dasht Khadan, Kech district, leading to severe hardships for locals. The committee highlights abductions and alleged human rights violations, calling for international attention to the plight of the Baloch people and urging continued resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:17 IST
Baloch Yakjehti Committee Alleges Military Siege in Dasht Khadan
Photos of the abducted Baloch individuals (Image/ X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has raised alarm over a reported military siege in Dasht Khadan, Kech district. According to their statement on social media platform X, the region has been under siege for over a week, with security forces conducting operations that have left locals feeling as though they are living as hostages.

During these operations, law enforcement authorities are accused of raiding homes, committing arson, and disappearing individuals, particularly targeting educated young people. The committee has identified several individuals who have been abducted, including Talal Umer, Salman, Habib, and Hakeem Baloch. They express grave concerns over the fear and psychological distress these military actions inflict on the Baloch community.

The BYC's statement strongly condemns the ongoing operations, labeling them as forms of genocide and crimes against humanity. The committee calls on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene and address these violations. They stress the importance of unity within the Baloch community to resist and highlight these abuses to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024