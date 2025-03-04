Norway to Extradite Man for 1994 Rwanda Genocide Murder Charges

Norway has agreed to extradite a man to Rwanda to face trial for allegedly committing murder during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, as confirmed by Norwegian police on Tuesday.

In September 2023, the Oslo district court determined that extradition conditions had been fulfilled. Norway's supreme court upheld this decision the previous year after the defendant's appeal.

Norway's justice ministry made the extradition decision on February 14, following the arrest of the individual in 2022, emphasizing the country's commitment to the United Nations Genocide Convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)