A cloud of suspicion hovers over the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3, monitored closely by a Danish naval patrol after being detected near two severed undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea, as reported by Radio Free Asia. These cables, vital for internet connectivity among Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania, were cut on consecutive days, prompting heightened alerts over the Chinese vessel's activity.

The ship, registered in Ningbo, China, was located in the Kattegat, off the coast of Denmark, where it anchored in proximity to Danish naval vessel P525, as tracked by MarineTraffic.com. Furthermore, naval ship HDMS Soloven, tasked with supporting diving missions, also stationed nearby, underscores intensified scrutiny of the Yi Peng 3's suspicious presence in the region.

Authorities, currently investigating, have neither detained nor inspected the ship, withholding official linkage between the vessel and the cable damage. Swedish and Finnish investigators remain vigilant, watching the ship closely. Reports highlight the vessel's passage near damaged cables during the incidents, warranting continued Danish surveillance.

Incidents involving Chinese ships often raise alarms due to their proximity to global marine infrastructure. The recent event underscores growing concerns over securing undersea communication channels. A similar scenario in May 2023 saw Palau accuse a Chinese vessel of slowing over their undersea cable, while Finland's October 2024 probe into a Hong Kong-registered Chinese vessel involved damages to a natural gas pipeline.

