New Charges Emerge Against Bushra Bibi Amid Sensitive Allegations

Bushra Bibi, wife of former PM Imran Khan, faces two new charges for alleged inflammatory statements against Saudi Arabia. Filed under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act, the accusations spark political tension, with PTI's spokesperson denying any intent to harm Pakistan-Saudi relations, criticizing media distortions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST
Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder, Imran Khan (Image: X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been hit with two new charges, as reported by ARY News. These charges arise shortly after her video statement, accusing her of making inflammatory comments allegedly designed to provoke hatred. The legal proceedings are being conducted under the provisions of Section 126 of the Telegraph Act of 1885, among other relevant laws.

The former First Lady reportedly accused Saudi Arabia of being involved in the ousting of Imran Khan. According to ARY News, the charge accuses her of making 'provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions,' with a specific aim at Saudi Arabia. These charges relate to cases filed in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur by citizens Ghulam Yaseen and Hakeem, respectively. Despite this, clarification has been issued by the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The PTI's spokesperson, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, suggested that Bushra Bibi's statements were taken out of context, following media reports that PTI members distanced themselves from her remarks. While denying any allegations against Saudi Arabia or its Crown Prince, Saif criticized the media for distorting her statement. Adding to the controversy, both Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, condemned her comments, asserting that they endangered Pakistan's foreign relations, labeling her statements as damaging rhetoric against an important ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

