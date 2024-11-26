UKPNP Demands Freedom: Calls to Repeal Ordinance in PoJK

The United Kashmir National People's Party (UKPNP) has made a strong plea to the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) government, urging the repeal of a presidential ordinance that restricts public protests via mandatory administrative permission. This demand was voiced at a London assembly on Monday, convened to honor party leader Sardar Altaf Khan.

UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri vehemently criticized the persistent crackdown on political activists in PoJK, pressing for the immediate release of Ali Shamraiz, a UKPNP student-wing leader detained by authorities. Kashmiri stressed the global Kashmiri community's intolerance for such repression and announced plans for international protests outside Pakistani embassies in solidarity with Shamraiz and other political prisoners. He affirmed the party's unwavering commitment to their cause, declaring, "We will not surrender."

In addition to protests, Kashmiri called for the repeal of the Act of 1974, compensation of water royalties by Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, and a halt to Pakistan's interference in PoJK's internal matters. UKPNP Secretary General Raja Sarfraz, party Foreign Affairs Secretary Faria Attique, and other notable speakers reiterated the party's dedication to fighting for Kashmiri political and civil rights.

PoJK faces mounting concerns over freedom of expression, with critics of the government often facing intimidation and legal action. These suppressive actions include surveillance, arrests, and media censorship, mainly directed at those advocating for autonomy or highlighting human rights issues. Civil society organizations, crucial for accountability, are also targets of such repression. (ANI)

