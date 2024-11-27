Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Remembers 26/11 in UK’s India House Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a commemorative event in the UK for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Yadav delivered a reflective speech honoring victims and toured an exhibition at India House. The event underscored the resilience and remembrance of those affected by the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Remembers 26/11 in UK’s India House Ceremony
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paying tributes (Photo/X@HCI_London). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was invited by the High Commission of India in the United Kingdom to attend a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Held at India House, the event served as a poignant reminder of one of the most harrowing terrorist incidents in Indian history.

During the solemn ceremony, Chief Minister Yadav delivered a moving speech that captured the collective trauma and enduring memory of the devastating attack. His address acknowledged the profound impact the event had, recognizing both those who experienced the horror firsthand and the millions who witnessed it on television. Yadav's words were imbued with solemnity and hope, expressing heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and highlighting the resilience of those affected.

Following his address, Yadav toured an exhibition at India House specifically curated to commemorate the attack. The exhibition featured photographs providing a visual narrative of the tragedy. The visit culminated in a comprehensive tour of India House, allowing Yadav to engage deeply with the memorials and reflect on the day's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024