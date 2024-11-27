Madhya Pradesh CM Remembers 26/11 in UK’s India House Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was invited by the High Commission of India in the United Kingdom to attend a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Held at India House, the event served as a poignant reminder of one of the most harrowing terrorist incidents in Indian history.

During the solemn ceremony, Chief Minister Yadav delivered a moving speech that captured the collective trauma and enduring memory of the devastating attack. His address acknowledged the profound impact the event had, recognizing both those who experienced the horror firsthand and the millions who witnessed it on television. Yadav's words were imbued with solemnity and hope, expressing heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and highlighting the resilience of those affected.

Following his address, Yadav toured an exhibition at India House specifically curated to commemorate the attack. The exhibition featured photographs providing a visual narrative of the tragedy. The visit culminated in a comprehensive tour of India House, allowing Yadav to engage deeply with the memorials and reflect on the day's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)