UK-India Free Trade Talks to Resume: A Renewed Hope for Bilateral Ties

The United Kingdom is poised to renew its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions with India, as announced by India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami. The talks are set to resume in 2025, following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Speaking to ANI, Doraiswami emphasized the ongoing nature of the FTA process, noting that the UK's new government, in place since July, has cleared its internal review, paving the way to restart negotiations. The High Commissioner highlighted the mutual growth in trade and investments and expressed optimism for fruitful results from the impending talks.

Richard Heald, Chair of the UK-India Business Council, underscored the agreement's transformative potential, mentioning its role in facilitating business operations between the two nations. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UK seeks to attract investments by leveraging UK strengths in technology and education to benefit Madhya Pradesh.

