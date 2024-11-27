JFE Engineering Launches Pioneering Waste Management Project in Malaysia

JFE Engineering, a leading Japanese engineering firm renowned for its expertise in waste-to-energy plants and infrastructure projects, has initiated its inaugural overseas waste management venture in Malaysia, approved by the Malaysian government in July 2024.

The initiative, a partnership known as J&T Berjaya Alam Murni (JBAM), brings together Malaysia's Naza Enviro Holdings, Japan's J&T Recycling Corporation, and JFE Engineering Malaysia, aiming to establish a Sustainable Scheduled Waste Treatment Centre.

This facility is poised to handle clinical and hazardous waste from medical and industrial sectors across Malaysia, employing innovative heat recovery from incineration processes to enhance sustainability. The recovered heat assists adjacent facilities, fostering thermal recycling. Mitsuhisa Inoue, JBAM's General Manager, highlighted the facility's 70-ton daily capacity, emphasizing efficient and compliant operations.

Addressing Malaysia's escalating industrial waste challenges, JFE Engineering's cutting-edge technology ensures adherence to strict air emission standards. Peter Wong, CEO of J&T Berjaya Alam Murni, noted the project's alignment with Malaysia's environmental goals and the pivotal role of NAZA Enviro, operators of the leading Bukit Tagar Enviro Park.

This venture not only signifies a significant step for JFE Group's environmental initiatives in Malaysia but also lays the groundwork for prospective collaborations in global waste management, as JBAM plans to leverage advanced technology and international expertise for sustainable expansion.

