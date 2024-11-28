UKPNP Demands Urgent Reunification for Kashmir Peace at London Conference

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) convened a significant conference at the House of Commons in London, drawing political figures, activists, and experts to stress the urgent need for Jammu and Kashmir's reunification. They highlighted this as critical for sustainable peace in South Asia, promoting dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Speakers advocated for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's territorial integrity, believing reunification would enhance long-term peace and regional cooperation. A focal point was protecting fundamental freedoms in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), emphasizing the necessity for democratic reforms.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, UKPNP Chairman, delivered a powerful address on the suffering faced by Jammu and Kashmir's people. He urged British and international policymakers to press Pakistan to heed UN and European Parliament recommendations for human rights improvements.

The conference criticized Pakistan's restrictions on freedoms and demanded the repeal of laws deemed repressive. It also called for Pakistan to remove its security presence from PoJK to allow greater local autonomy.

Issues like exclusion of pro-Kashmir parties from elections in PoJK were condemned, with delegates urging repeal of coercive measures. They demanded dismantling terrorist infrastructure and ending banned militant operations to protect regional stability.

The trend of Islamist terrorist organizations regrouping in Jammu and Kashmir posed a significant peace threat. The event called for international collaboration to counter these forces and end persistent violence, while condemning new restrictions in PoJK as violations of human rights.

Kashmiri urged global UKPNP supporters to persist in their mission for peace and self-determination, emphasizing the importance of global action to ensure a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)