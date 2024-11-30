US Condemns China's Sentencing of Journalist Dong Yuyu
The United States has condemned China's seven-year sentence of journalist Dong Yuyu on espionage charges, calling for his release. Dong, known for his critical writings, was detained amid growing Chinese suspicion towards foreign influence. His sentence is seen as a warning against free speech.
In a strong rebuke, the United States has condemned China's decision to sentence veteran journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison on espionage charges. The U.S. State Department labeled the November 29 sentencing as unjust, underscoring China's failure to meet international and constitutional commitments to its citizens, including freedom of speech and press.
The U.S. expressed unwavering support for Dong and his family, demanding his immediate and unconditional release. Dong, a respected journalist, has significantly contributed to U.S.-China relations as a Harvard University Nieman Fellow. His arrest, viewed as punishment for government-critical writings, sends a chilling warning to Chinese citizens about engaging with foreigners.
Dong's family decried the sentence as a "grave injustice" against free-thinking journalists in China. Detained without communication for six months post-arrest in February 2022, Dong faced trial only in July 2023. Under Xi Jinping, China has tightened its stance on dissent, expanding espionage definitions to suppress critical voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
