Controversy Over US Government's Use of Chinese AI: An Examination of Qwen's Deployment

The US government's brief utilization of Alibaba's AI model, Qwen, on a federal website sparked debate amidst allegations of intellectual property theft from Anthropic. The employment of Qwen, later removed, highlighted tensions concerning the adoption of Chinese AI technologies in US governmental agencies and broader geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:18 IST
Controversy Over US Government's Use of Chinese AI: An Examination of Qwen's Deployment
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The US government sparked controversy by temporarily employing Alibaba's AI model, Qwen, on its Federal Register website. The decision came amid allegations from the FBI that Alibaba engaged in 'malicious' copying of Anthropic's technology, fostering geopolitical tension.

Despite the removal of Qwen following public scrutiny, the episode has raised questions about the US's stance on using Chinese AI tools. This comes as Washington and Beijing prepare for diplomatic talks, escalating discussions on AI safety and the need for regulatory measures.

Experts argue that while using Qwen posed no immediate cyber threats, it demonstrates discrepancies in the US's approach towards international AI technology. The debate continues to intensify as lawmakers scrutinize the security implications of integrating foreign AI systems into American infrastructure.

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