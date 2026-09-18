The US government sparked controversy by temporarily employing Alibaba's AI model, Qwen, on its Federal Register website. The decision came amid allegations from the FBI that Alibaba engaged in 'malicious' copying of Anthropic's technology, fostering geopolitical tension.

Despite the removal of Qwen following public scrutiny, the episode has raised questions about the US's stance on using Chinese AI tools. This comes as Washington and Beijing prepare for diplomatic talks, escalating discussions on AI safety and the need for regulatory measures.

Experts argue that while using Qwen posed no immediate cyber threats, it demonstrates discrepancies in the US's approach towards international AI technology. The debate continues to intensify as lawmakers scrutinize the security implications of integrating foreign AI systems into American infrastructure.