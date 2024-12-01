Rebels Recapture Aleppo in Setback for Assad

In a dramatic turn of events, rebel forces have seized control of a substantial portion of Aleppo, dealing a significant blow to President Assad's forces, according to CNN. This offensive, launched earlier in the week by a coalition of rebels, saw fighters advance from surrounding villages, breaking a period of relative stagnation in the ongoing conflict.

By Saturday, geolocated footage confirmed by CNN depicted rebels having taken over key parts of Aleppo, with images showing victorious fighters waving opposition flags and chanting in Arabic at prominent city locations. The northeastern sections of Aleppo remain under government and Iranian militia control, as confirmed by CNN.

In response to these swift changes, the rebels implemented a 24-hour curfew to protect citizens and property from potential harm. Syria's Defense Ministry recognized the rebel offensive and acknowledged significant soldier casualties. However, the ministry maintains that rebels have yet to solidify their positions, with government reinforcements expected to initiate a counteroffensive, reported CNN.

As tensions escalate, Russia has entered the fray by conducting air strikes against rebel positions in Aleppo and Idlib, Russian state media reported. Meanwhile, Kurdish forces have expanded their presence in Aleppo, capitalizing on areas previously held by the Assad regime before the rebel offensive. Reports indicate growing confrontations between Kurdish units and rebel factions, raising the stakes further in the conflict.

Aleppo's capture by rebel forces is a strategic and symbolic blow to Assad's regime. The city, a former economic stronghold and one of the world's longest-inhabited sites, was under government control since 2016. The rebel resurgence in Aleppo not only rekindles the civil war but also signals a potential shift in its trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)