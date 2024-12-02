India-Bhutan Partnership: A Pillar of Support and Inspiration at CII Summit 2024

At the 29th CII Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi, Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, commended India for being Bhutan's 'closest partner.' Dorji emphasized the deep trust and shared values that make India a crucial enabler of Bhutan's growth aspirations, citing the collaboration as a source of inspiration.

Dorji highlighted the summit as a testament to India's leadership in fostering innovation and shared prosperity. He noted India's role as a global leader under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning India as an essential ally in Bhutan's transformation, providing both support and inspiration in their journey.

Encouraging investment in Bhutan, Dorji spoke about a futuristic city project offering vast potential. The summit, with representatives from 61 countries, aimed to build global cooperation. Qatar's delegate, Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed, emphasized Qatar's strong economic ties with India and India's role as a leading trading partner, stressing cooperation and growth. Myanmar's Deputy Minister Minn Minn acknowledged India's assistance and highlighted the nations' complementary strengths.

