UAE Eyes Investment Opportunities in Himachal Pradesh

UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to explore investment opportunities in tourism, green energy, and more. The discussions covered new initiatives to enhance infrastructure, promote green energy, and advance urban planning in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:36 IST
UAE Eyes Investment Opportunities in Himachal Pradesh
UAE Ambassador to India meets Himachal Pradesh CM (Image/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, convened with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, delving into potential investment avenues within the state, as relayed by an official communiqué from the Chief Minister's Office.

Ambassador Alshaali expressed a particular interest in tourism, focusing on adventure sports and skiing. Himachal Pradesh, renowned for its stunning landscapes, is enhancing its tourism infrastructure with new ropeways, airport expansions, and improved connectivity, aiming to position itself as a premier investment destination.

Highlighting the state's progress towards becoming a Green Energy State by next year, Chief Minister Sukhu detailed significant strides in eco-friendly initiatives, such as solar projects and electric buses, while inviting UAE firms to invest in green energy and urban planning projects. A technical delegation from the UAE is expected to visit for further collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

