Left Menu

UK Parliament Addresses Human Rights Crisis in Balochistan

UK MP Sojan Joseph convened a meeting at Parliament House, London, highlighting severe human rights abuses in Balochistan. With enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings on the rise, attendees called for UK diplomatic intervention and a UN fact-finding mission. Key demands included urgent international action to bring justice for Balochistan's people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:16 IST
UK Parliament Addresses Human Rights Crisis in Balochistan
UK MP Sojan Joseph hosts meeting on Balochistan crisis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A meeting convened by UK MP Sojan Joseph at the Parliament House in London has brought to light the dire human rights situation in Balochistan. Scholars, academics, and human rights activists gathered to address the escalating violence attributed to Pakistani security forces, which they condemned as genocidal acts.

A sharp rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings has been observed, prompting calls for UK diplomatic intervention to prevent further loss of life. There was a strong appeal for the United Kingdom to advocate for a United Nations fact-finding mission to investigate the human rights crisis.

Key figures, including Aisha Siddiqua and Naseer Dashti, shared insights into ongoing violations targeting the ethnic Baloch people. The Pakistani military and paramilitary forces have been implicated in abuses, with economic disparity fueling discontent in the region rich in natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024