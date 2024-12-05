UK Parliament Addresses Human Rights Crisis in Balochistan

A meeting convened by UK MP Sojan Joseph at the Parliament House in London has brought to light the dire human rights situation in Balochistan. Scholars, academics, and human rights activists gathered to address the escalating violence attributed to Pakistani security forces, which they condemned as genocidal acts.

A sharp rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings has been observed, prompting calls for UK diplomatic intervention to prevent further loss of life. There was a strong appeal for the United Kingdom to advocate for a United Nations fact-finding mission to investigate the human rights crisis.

Key figures, including Aisha Siddiqua and Naseer Dashti, shared insights into ongoing violations targeting the ethnic Baloch people. The Pakistani military and paramilitary forces have been implicated in abuses, with economic disparity fueling discontent in the region rich in natural resources.

