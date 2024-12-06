Mahato urges Nobel panel to reassess Yunus' legacy, address violence

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Member of Parliament from Purulia, has called upon the Norwegian Nobel Committee to reconsider the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus and address the ongoing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. In a strongly worded letter, Mahato highlighted what he termed as the "tragic irony" of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to figures whose legacies have been stained by violence and alleged complicity in human rights violations. In his letter, Mahato alleged that under the leadership of Yunus, who heads Bangladesh's interim government, minorities, particularly Hindus, have suffered systemic persecution. The MP outlined a pattern of atrocities, including mass killings, the destruction of homes and temples, and systematic rapes, which he described as part of a broader campaign of terror against the Hindu community. He further accused the government of providing tacit support to these acts, allowing the perpetrators to operate with impunity.

The MP's letter detailed specific incidents of suppression of religious rights, such as the disruption of Hindu festivals, including Durga Puja, through intimidation, bans, and extortion under the guise of "Jaziya demands." He also highlighted the plight of Hindu leaders, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, ISKCON's legal representative, who was reportedly gravely injured in targeted attacks. Mahato cited former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who recently referred to Yunus as the "mastermind" behind the mass killings of Hindus, further implicating him in these alleged crimes. Mahato also drew parallels to historical controversies surrounding the Nobel Peace Prize, notably the case of Henry Kissinger, who was awarded the prize in 1973. He accused Kissinger of supporting Pakistan's genocidal campaign during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, during which over 200,000 Bengalis were killed, and between 200,000 to 400,000 women were raped. Mahato criticised Kissinger for prioritising diplomatic gains over humanity, referencing his infamous remark calling Bangladesh a "basket case."

According to Mahato, Yunus's legacy mirrors these controversies, with his administration failing to protect minorities and engaging in anti-India rhetoric to deflect from its shortcomings. He described Yunus as the "Butcher of Hindus" and argued that his actions are fundamentally at odds with the principles of peace and coexistence that the Nobel Peace Prize represents. In his appeal to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Mahato urged the body to publicly condemn the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, stating that silence would amount to complicity. He also called for a reassessment of the criteria for future laureates, suggesting mechanisms to ensure that recipients of the prize uphold ethical standards throughout their lives.

Mahato concluded his letter by emphasising the need for the Nobel Committee to act decisively to protect its moral authority. "The Nobel Peace Prize should not serve as a shield for individuals whose actions perpetuate violence and discrimination," he wrote, expressing hope that the committee would address these issues to uphold the integrity of the prize. (ANI)

