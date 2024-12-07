Pak: JUI-F yet to decide on launching long march to Islamabad over seminary bill delay

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), stated on Friday that his party has yet to decide on launching a long march to Islamabad in protest against the delay in the presidential assent to the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024, which pertains to seminaries, Dawn reported. The announcement comes amid growing impatience within his party ranks, with several leaders threatening demonstrations to press for the bill's approval.

The delay has prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to personally intervene. In a phone call to Maulana Fazl, the prime minister assured him that the government would expedite the approval process for the controversial legislation. This assurance was extended just days before Maulana Fazl's planned rally in Peshawar, where he is expected to announce his next steps if the bill remains unsigned by December 7. Speaking during a visit to Swabi, where he paid respects to the late Maulana Khalil Ahmad Mukhlis, the JUI-Nazriati chief, Maulana Fazl highlighted the consensus that had been reached on the seminary bill before the general elections.

"When we resumed discussions, regular negotiations were held for five hours, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also present. Everything was resolved with consensus. So, where have these objections come from now?" he questioned. The JUI-F chief criticised the federal government for delaying tactics, particularly after parliament had already passed the bill.

"The delaying tactics of the federal government regarding the approval of the madressah bill are unacceptable to us. We want its approval as soon as possible," he stated, expressing his frustration at the slow pace of progress. Maulana Fazl emphasised that the bill is essential for regulating the country's religious institutions and noted that the ruling coalition initially supported the legislation. He lamented, however, that the same coalition was now stalling its passage, calling this development both unfortunate and provocative.

"The government is consciously leading the people towards protests," he warned. The seminary bill, which was approved by the Senate on October 20 and the National Assembly on October 21, was sent to the president for his assent on October 22. However, President Asif Ali Zardari returned the bill with objections on October 29 before traveling to the UAE.

The president's main contention, reportedly, was that seminaries fall under provincial jurisdiction as per the 18th Amendment, and the federal government can only legislate on such matters with the consent of at least two provincial assemblies. JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri explained that Maulana Fazl had communicated the concerns of religious seminaries to Prime Minister Sharif, particularly regarding objections raised by President Zardari.

"The PM was informed that the government should avoid making this agreed bill controversial. We have a principled stance and will not allow any harm to the freedom and liberty of religious seminaries," Ghauri said. Sources within the JUI-F revealed that Prime Minister Sharif assured Maulana Fazl that the bill would be passed in a joint parliamentary session scheduled for December 13. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also reportedly promised during a December 4 meeting that he would speak with the president to ensure the bill's enactment in the coming days, reported Dawn.

The legislation seeks to revert the registration of seminaries to the deputy commissioner's office, a practice followed prior to 2019. Under the PTI-led government, seminary registrations were transferred to education departments after consultations with seminary administrators. The amended act proposes reinstating the older system. Despite this assurance, Maulana Fazl hinted at potentially taking stronger measures to address the delays, warning that the JUI-F's patience was wearing thin. "There should be no confusion regarding the madressah bill," he said, reiterating the consensus that had been reached with the government.

Commenting on the broader political and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazl expressed disappointment with the provincial government's performance. He criticised the deteriorating law and order situation, stating that the people were suffering due to the government's inability to ensure their security, Dawn reported. He also questioned the KP governor's recent attempt to convene a multi-party conference, arguing that the governor lacked the authority to bring all stakeholders together. "The governor is not in a position to gather all stakeholders on a single platform," he remarked, adding that governor's rule was not a viable long-term solution.

As the JUI-F's rally in Peshawar draws closer, the party's internal deliberations on how to address the delays in the bill's passage continue. Maulana Fazl has made it clear that his party expects the government to honour its commitments, emphasising that any further delays could force the JUI-F to escalate its response. (ANI)

