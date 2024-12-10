Left Menu

India-Bahrain Strengthen Ties Through High Joint Commission Meeting

At the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission Meeting, Ministers Jaishankar and Alzayani emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in healthcare, tourism, and education, commended the Indian community in Bahrain, and discussed expanding bilateral initiatives in education, culture, security, and global peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:44 IST
India-Bahrain Strengthen Ties Through High Joint Commission Meeting
EAM S Jaishankar exchanges greetings with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

During a high-level meeting on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani acknowledged the crucial role played by the Indian community in Bahrain, which serves as a vital link between the two nations. The leaders underscored the significance of ongoing collaboration in various sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and education, to enhance bilateral ties.

A joint statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs praised Bahrain's liberal policies and its welcoming society, making it an appealing destination for Indian professionals. The meeting also marked a renewed commitment to educational exchanges, with Indian institutions welcoming Bahraini students and an agreement to formalize this cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Both countries reiterated their dedication to cultural exchanges and security dialogue, expressing the intent to renew the Cultural Exchange Program and enhance cybersecurity collaboration. The ministers echoed a firm stance against terrorism and discussed global governance reforms, with Bahrain's commendation for India's G20 summit contributing to strengthened diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024