India-Bahrain Strengthen Ties Through High Joint Commission Meeting
At the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission Meeting, Ministers Jaishankar and Alzayani emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in healthcare, tourism, and education, commended the Indian community in Bahrain, and discussed expanding bilateral initiatives in education, culture, security, and global peace efforts.
During a high-level meeting on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani acknowledged the crucial role played by the Indian community in Bahrain, which serves as a vital link between the two nations. The leaders underscored the significance of ongoing collaboration in various sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and education, to enhance bilateral ties.
A joint statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs praised Bahrain's liberal policies and its welcoming society, making it an appealing destination for Indian professionals. The meeting also marked a renewed commitment to educational exchanges, with Indian institutions welcoming Bahraini students and an agreement to formalize this cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding.
Both countries reiterated their dedication to cultural exchanges and security dialogue, expressing the intent to renew the Cultural Exchange Program and enhance cybersecurity collaboration. The ministers echoed a firm stance against terrorism and discussed global governance reforms, with Bahrain's commendation for India's G20 summit contributing to strengthened diplomatic relations.
