India-Bahrain Strengthen Ties Through High Joint Commission Meeting

During a high-level meeting on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani acknowledged the crucial role played by the Indian community in Bahrain, which serves as a vital link between the two nations. The leaders underscored the significance of ongoing collaboration in various sectors, including healthcare, tourism, and education, to enhance bilateral ties.

A joint statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs praised Bahrain's liberal policies and its welcoming society, making it an appealing destination for Indian professionals. The meeting also marked a renewed commitment to educational exchanges, with Indian institutions welcoming Bahraini students and an agreement to formalize this cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Both countries reiterated their dedication to cultural exchanges and security dialogue, expressing the intent to renew the Cultural Exchange Program and enhance cybersecurity collaboration. The ministers echoed a firm stance against terrorism and discussed global governance reforms, with Bahrain's commendation for India's G20 summit contributing to strengthened diplomatic relations.

