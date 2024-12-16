India-Sri Lanka Relations Reach New Milestone with Strategic Agreements

India and Sri Lanka have marked a significant milestone in their bilateral relations with discussions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Following these high-level talks, both nations reviewed their comprehensive partnership and laid out a roadmap aimed at deepening ties for mutual benefit, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting culminated in the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of the leaders. Prime Minister Modi underscored India's ongoing support to Sri Lanka, highlighting the $5 billion in lines of credit and grants India has extended to the island nation. He emphasized that Indian projects across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka are tailored to the development priorities of their partner nation.

As part of the new agreements, India will assist in upgrading the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and the redevelopment of Kankesanthurai Port. President Dissanayake expressed profound gratitude for India's support during Sri Lanka's recent economic crisis, acknowledging the assistance received during the debt restructuring process as pivotal to the nation's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)