Left Menu

US Labels North Korean Soldiers in Russia 'Legitimate Targets' Amid Escalated Tensions

The US Department of State has declared North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia as 'legitimate targets' for Ukraine, emphasizing the wartime status of these soldiers collaborating with Russian forces. This declaration follows reports of significant North Korean casualties in the Kursk region and renewed US sanctions to curb Russia-North Korea military ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:46 IST
US Labels North Korean Soldiers in Russia 'Legitimate Targets' Amid Escalated Tensions
US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller (Image Credit: YouTube/USDepartmentofState). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has officially stated that North Korean soldiers deployed to the Kursk region of Russia are considered 'legitimate targets' for the Ukrainian military efforts. During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, highlighted that these troops have entered a war, making them combatants subject to Ukrainian military actions.

Miller's remarks come after Ukraine's reports of significant casualties among North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk area. The US has already imposed additional sanctions aimed at disrupting military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and has vowed to continue measures addressing concerns over this military alliance.

As tensions escalate, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder affirmed that North Korean soldiers are actively engaged in combat within Kursk, in collaboration with Russian units. Ryder refrained from providing detailed casualty figures but noted their integration into Russian units and confirmed they are primarily deployed in infantry roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024