US Labels North Korean Soldiers in Russia 'Legitimate Targets' Amid Escalated Tensions
The US Department of State has declared North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia as 'legitimate targets' for Ukraine, emphasizing the wartime status of these soldiers collaborating with Russian forces. This declaration follows reports of significant North Korean casualties in the Kursk region and renewed US sanctions to curb Russia-North Korea military ties.
The United States has officially stated that North Korean soldiers deployed to the Kursk region of Russia are considered 'legitimate targets' for the Ukrainian military efforts. During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, highlighted that these troops have entered a war, making them combatants subject to Ukrainian military actions.
Miller's remarks come after Ukraine's reports of significant casualties among North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in the Kursk area. The US has already imposed additional sanctions aimed at disrupting military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and has vowed to continue measures addressing concerns over this military alliance.
As tensions escalate, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder affirmed that North Korean soldiers are actively engaged in combat within Kursk, in collaboration with Russian units. Ryder refrained from providing detailed casualty figures but noted their integration into Russian units and confirmed they are primarily deployed in infantry roles.
