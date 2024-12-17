Abu Dhabi Leads Sustainable Digital Transformation Workshop in Arab Region

In a significant move to promote sustainable investment in digital transformation, Abu Dhabi hosted a regional workshop spearheaded by the League of Arab States, in partnership with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy. This event brought together officials from Arab nations' ministries of sustainable development.

The workshop spanned two days, with key sessions on government digital transformation initiatives, strategic infrastructure investments, and global trends. The emphasis was placed on the role of digital transformation in driving sustainable development, with a session on opportunities for private and foreign investment in digital projects.

Coinciding with the workshop was the 16th meeting of the Arab Committee for Sustainable Development, held both in person and virtually. Chaired by the UAE, the committee focused on eliminating hunger, sustainable financing, and implementing the Arab Vision 2045. Minister Plenipotentiary Nada Al-Ajizi highlighted the vital role of digital technology in achieving integrated digital economies, supported by initiatives like the Arab Digital Platform for Sustainable Development.

