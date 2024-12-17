Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Leads Sustainable Digital Transformation Workshop in Arab Region

Abu Dhabi hosted a workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in the Arab region, organized by the League of Arab States. It included sessions on digital investment and foreign partnerships, alongside the 16th Arab Committee for Sustainable Development meeting, focusing on comprehensive digital economies and sustainable development strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:26 IST
Abu Dhabi Leads Sustainable Digital Transformation Workshop in Arab Region
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move to promote sustainable investment in digital transformation, Abu Dhabi hosted a regional workshop spearheaded by the League of Arab States, in partnership with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy. This event brought together officials from Arab nations' ministries of sustainable development.

The workshop spanned two days, with key sessions on government digital transformation initiatives, strategic infrastructure investments, and global trends. The emphasis was placed on the role of digital transformation in driving sustainable development, with a session on opportunities for private and foreign investment in digital projects.

Coinciding with the workshop was the 16th meeting of the Arab Committee for Sustainable Development, held both in person and virtually. Chaired by the UAE, the committee focused on eliminating hunger, sustainable financing, and implementing the Arab Vision 2045. Minister Plenipotentiary Nada Al-Ajizi highlighted the vital role of digital technology in achieving integrated digital economies, supported by initiatives like the Arab Digital Platform for Sustainable Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024