Fazlur Rehman's Stand: Madrassa Bill Stalemate Intensifies

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to take to the streets over the delay in the formal recognition of the Madrassa Registration Bill. Although passed by both houses of parliament, its progress has been stalled by President Arif Alvi's objections, the Express Tribune reports.

During a National Assembly session, Rehman argued that the bill, having addressed the president's concerns, now stands as an act. He stressed that any attempt to reintroduce it without acknowledging its lawful status would be unconstitutional. He pointed out that corrections have been made, but issues linger with the Gazette notification.

Rehman cited a legal precedent where a bill became law despite the president's non-signature after ten days. He accused the government of hindering madrassa registration, impacting religious institutions' constitutional rights. He defended madrassa education quality and criticized attempts to disrupt their curriculum.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar countered by insisting that no legislation is complete without the president's signature, as required by Article 75 of the Constitution. The Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris has demanded immediate Gazette notification, underscoring the bill's parliamentary approval.

In Islamabad, religious leaders, alongside Rehman, urged for the bill's swift recognition, asserting that it is non-controversial and urging an end to further delays.

