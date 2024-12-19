Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Gilgit Baltistan: Locals Rally Against Exploitative Policies

The Awami Action Committee Yasin staged a protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, backed by local leaders, to challenge exploitative government policies. Major concerns included increased electricity tariffs, unjust taxes on businesses, poor education outcomes, and inadequate healthcare facilities, highlighting the regional community's struggle for fair governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:02 IST
Protest Erupts in Gilgit Baltistan: Locals Rally Against Exploitative Policies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a significant display of activism, the Awami Action Committee Yasin organized a protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, spotlighting a spectrum of grievances impacting the community. The demonstration gained backing from Muhammad Ayub Shah, Chairman of the GB Council's Standing Committee, and Muhammad Yaqoob, President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sub-Division Yasin, according to the Pamir Times.

The marchers vociferously criticized government policies, describing them as exploitative and unjust, as reported by Pamir Times. A central issue was the pressure on mill and grinding machine owners to register with authorities, a move seen as an unfair taxing strategy. Furthermore, a spike in commercial electricity tariffs provoked strong disapproval, with demands for the rates to revert to previous levels, citing that locally generated electricity should not incur exorbitant charges.

The protesters insisted that pending bills, accrued due to exorbitant charges, be annulled, as covered by Pamir Times. Educational failings also came under fire; the region's dismal college results were attributed to inconsistent teaching, according to speakers. Calls for repealing the Land Reforms and Finance Act were made, deeming it detrimental to local interests, and a re-tendering process for wheat dealership contracts was demanded for greater equity and transparency.

Other issues addressed included taxes on new retail spaces and construction under the guise of NOC registration, viewed as undue financial strains. Protesters also highlighted the urgent need for a female doctor at Civil Hospital Taus to bolster women's healthcare. The rally concluded with a pledge from the Awami Action Committee Yasin to persevere in opposing policies perceived as detrimental to community welfare, reaffirming their commitment to advocating for the local populace's rights. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024