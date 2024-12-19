Protest Erupts in Gilgit Baltistan: Locals Rally Against Exploitative Policies

In a significant display of activism, the Awami Action Committee Yasin organized a protest in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, spotlighting a spectrum of grievances impacting the community. The demonstration gained backing from Muhammad Ayub Shah, Chairman of the GB Council's Standing Committee, and Muhammad Yaqoob, President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sub-Division Yasin, according to the Pamir Times.

The marchers vociferously criticized government policies, describing them as exploitative and unjust, as reported by Pamir Times. A central issue was the pressure on mill and grinding machine owners to register with authorities, a move seen as an unfair taxing strategy. Furthermore, a spike in commercial electricity tariffs provoked strong disapproval, with demands for the rates to revert to previous levels, citing that locally generated electricity should not incur exorbitant charges.

The protesters insisted that pending bills, accrued due to exorbitant charges, be annulled, as covered by Pamir Times. Educational failings also came under fire; the region's dismal college results were attributed to inconsistent teaching, according to speakers. Calls for repealing the Land Reforms and Finance Act were made, deeming it detrimental to local interests, and a re-tendering process for wheat dealership contracts was demanded for greater equity and transparency.

Other issues addressed included taxes on new retail spaces and construction under the guise of NOC registration, viewed as undue financial strains. Protesters also highlighted the urgent need for a female doctor at Civil Hospital Taus to bolster women's healthcare. The rally concluded with a pledge from the Awami Action Committee Yasin to persevere in opposing policies perceived as detrimental to community welfare, reaffirming their commitment to advocating for the local populace's rights. (ANI)

