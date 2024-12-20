Left Menu

Pakistan Confirms Eighth Mpox Case in 2023 Amid Global Concerns

Pakistan reports its eighth Mpox case this year involving a laborer returning from Saudi Arabia. He is in stable condition and authorities are tracking contacts. All cases have involved travelers, with no local transmission. The monkeypox virus, especially Clade II, continues to cause global concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:04 IST
Pakistan Confirms Eighth Mpox Case in 2023 Amid Global Concerns
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has confirmed its eighth case of Mpox in 2023, involving a 30-year-old laborer who arrived at Islamabad Airport from Saudi Arabia. The passenger, displaying fever and other symptoms, was quickly transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where tests confirmed the diagnosis.

Hailing from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the individual is currently stable and in an isolation ward. Health officials have assured the public that the patient is out of danger. A health official stated, "We have commenced contact tracing for passengers who were near the patient. Saudi authorities have also been alerted to trace the laborer's contacts during his stay there."

The health authorities have proactively begun tracing individuals who may have been in contact with the infected passenger during the flight. Saudi Arabia has been notified to undertake similar measures for the laborer's contacts in the country. All mpox cases in Pakistan have thus far been attributed to travelers, with no local transmission recorded. The World Health Organization (WHO) marked mpox as a public health emergency on August 14, 2022, with the 2022-2023 outbreak mainly linked to Clade II, known for milder symptoms. The strain prevalent in Pakistan has not reported any cases of Clade I.

Mpox spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and pustular skin lesions. The virus, spawned by the monkeypox virus, remains a global concern. However, the current strain in Pakistan has shown mild symptoms without evidence of community transmission. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024