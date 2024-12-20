Pakistan Confirms Eighth Mpox Case in 2023 Amid Global Concerns

Pakistan has confirmed its eighth case of Mpox in 2023, involving a 30-year-old laborer who arrived at Islamabad Airport from Saudi Arabia. The passenger, displaying fever and other symptoms, was quickly transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where tests confirmed the diagnosis.

Hailing from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the individual is currently stable and in an isolation ward. Health officials have assured the public that the patient is out of danger. A health official stated, "We have commenced contact tracing for passengers who were near the patient. Saudi authorities have also been alerted to trace the laborer's contacts during his stay there."

The health authorities have proactively begun tracing individuals who may have been in contact with the infected passenger during the flight. Saudi Arabia has been notified to undertake similar measures for the laborer's contacts in the country. All mpox cases in Pakistan have thus far been attributed to travelers, with no local transmission recorded. The World Health Organization (WHO) marked mpox as a public health emergency on August 14, 2022, with the 2022-2023 outbreak mainly linked to Clade II, known for milder symptoms. The strain prevalent in Pakistan has not reported any cases of Clade I.

Mpox spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and pustular skin lesions. The virus, spawned by the monkeypox virus, remains a global concern. However, the current strain in Pakistan has shown mild symptoms without evidence of community transmission. (ANI)

