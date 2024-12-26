Left Menu

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

Guinness World Records has joined forces with the Dubai Marathon for a partnership that gives participants an opportunity to break world records while running in the iconic event on January 12, 2025.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 09:34 IST
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): Guinness World Records has joined forces with the Dubai Marathon for a partnership that gives participants an opportunity to break world records while running in the iconic event on January 12, 2025. The partnership will enable runners across distance categories to try to achieve a new verified record, giving a new feel to one of the region's top annual sporting events.

Runners can set records in a variety of categories such as while wearing costumes for a humanitarian cause, running in a group, or through several other creative ways. Among the peculiar record ideas shared by Guinness World Records, Dubai Marathon participants can try setting the fastest marathon time while dribbling a football or a basketball; running as a blindfold athlete; running in school uniform or a suit or dressed as a doctor; running while hula-hooping or even running with an egg and spoon. There are also record categories for the fastest marathon times run by a mother and daughter and by a father and son.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records, highlighted the unique benefits of this initiative. "This partnership with the Dubai Marathon aligns with our mission to inspire communities to embrace sports while offering them an incredible chance to enter the record books," he said.

"Participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their achievements through our official channels. Registration for record attempts related to the Dubai Marathon is completely free of charge from Guinness World Records. Additionally, participants will enjoy expedited processing and immediate consideration for record approval." Dubai Marathon Event Director Peter Connerton added, "It's a fun initiative that is open to all marathon runners who have already registered to run in the event on January 12. Of course, any attempt to set a record involving fundraising must first obtain written approval from the authorised body as required by UAE laws regarding charitable donations." (ANI/WAM)`

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024