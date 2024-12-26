Taiwan Warns of Rising Risks Amid Detention of Religious Leaders in China

Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che has called for tighter restrictions on religious exchanges with Chinese organizations, amid reports of China's influence aligning with the Communist Party's political goals. Lee highlighted the Chinese requirement for religious groups to establish Communist Party branches, effectively dismantling religious freedom.

The call arose following the detention of three elderly Taiwanese members of the I-Kuan Tao group in China, amid Taiwan's demands for their release. Taiwanese authorities warned of heightened travel risks and potential halt to religious exchanges should China continue to hold the individuals. China's Taiwan Affairs Office confirmed the arrests, claiming the individuals were detained in accordance with Chinese law.

Accusations of political manipulation were leveled against Taiwan's DPP government by China, as tensions escalated. Lee, previously arrested in China in 2017 for national security threats, emphasized the ongoing challenges in cross-strait religious collaborations. The Mainland Affairs Council reiterated demands for the legal protection and repatriation of the detainees, noting recurring illegal arrests of Taiwanese religious members in China.

The MAC accused China of attempting to infiltrate Taiwan under the guise of religious dialogue, urging Taiwanese individuals to recognize the lack of religious freedom within China. The three detained individuals, identified as Chou, Chiang, and Hsieh, face accusations of involvement in a cult, compounding the diplomatic strain.

