Left Menu

Taiwan Warns of Rising Risks Amid Detention of Religious Leaders in China

Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che urges government to limit religious exchanges with China, following detention of I-Kuan Tao members. Taiwan warns of travel risks and possible halt on cross-strait religious exchanges. China denies accusations, citing legal actions against the group. Tensions over religious freedom persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:29 IST
Taiwan Warns of Rising Risks Amid Detention of Religious Leaders in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che has called for tighter restrictions on religious exchanges with Chinese organizations, amid reports of China's influence aligning with the Communist Party's political goals. Lee highlighted the Chinese requirement for religious groups to establish Communist Party branches, effectively dismantling religious freedom.

The call arose following the detention of three elderly Taiwanese members of the I-Kuan Tao group in China, amid Taiwan's demands for their release. Taiwanese authorities warned of heightened travel risks and potential halt to religious exchanges should China continue to hold the individuals. China's Taiwan Affairs Office confirmed the arrests, claiming the individuals were detained in accordance with Chinese law.

Accusations of political manipulation were leveled against Taiwan's DPP government by China, as tensions escalated. Lee, previously arrested in China in 2017 for national security threats, emphasized the ongoing challenges in cross-strait religious collaborations. The Mainland Affairs Council reiterated demands for the legal protection and repatriation of the detainees, noting recurring illegal arrests of Taiwanese religious members in China.

The MAC accused China of attempting to infiltrate Taiwan under the guise of religious dialogue, urging Taiwanese individuals to recognize the lack of religious freedom within China. The three detained individuals, identified as Chou, Chiang, and Hsieh, face accusations of involvement in a cult, compounding the diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024