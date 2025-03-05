U.S. House Report Exposes CCP's Role in Fentanyl Crisis

An eye-opening report by the House Select Committee has unveiled the Chinese Communist Party's dark involvement in the ongoing fentanyl epidemic devastating the United States. The investigative findings disclose that almost all illicit fentanyl precursors originate from Chinese companies, which then funnel these substances to international criminal networks, prominently Mexican cartels.

The report outlines that not only does the Chinese government subsidize the production and export of these precursors through tax incentives, but some involved companies also receive financial grants and acknowledgment from Chinese authorities, promoting their roles in the global fentanyl trade. Alarmingly, state-owned enterprises, including a government-operated prison, reportedly have stakes in firms linked to drug trafficking.

Adding to the gravity, Chinese officials are accused of actively obstructing U.S. law enforcement efforts. In several instances, they allegedly tipped off fentanyl manufacturers about American probes, thwarting plans for prosecution. While China pursues domestic drug offenders, it allegedly ignores firms exporting illicit substances. The House Committee highlights fentanyl's catastrophic impact, notably the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, underscoring strategic motives behind this crisis to weaken U.S. stability. The committee urges immediate formation of a Joint Task Force, tougher sanctions, and stringent trade protocols to counter this perilous drug crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)