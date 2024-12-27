Left Menu

UN Condemns Deadly Airstrike in Afghanistan: Civilians Caught in Pakistan-Taliban Crossfire

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has condemned the recent deadly airstrike by Pakistan's military in Afghanistan's Paktika province, which killed 46 people, including women and children. The incident has heightened tensions between the Afghan and Pakistani governments. Both sides offer conflicting accounts of the strike's targets.

Updated: 27-12-2024 19:49 IST
United Nations Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett. (Photo/X@SR_Afghanistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Richard Bennett, voiced strong condemnation on Friday regarding the loss of civilian lives, including women and children, in a recent Pakistani military airstrike in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province. Reporting on X, Bennett highlighted international law obligations to minimize civilian harm, investigate the incident, and ensure accountability.

Initial reports indicate that 46 civilians were killed and six were injured following the airstrikes on December 24. The airstrikes, allegedly targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases, ended in deaths of militants and destruction of TTP installations. However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence maintains that the strikes also impacted 'Waziristani refugees,' contradicting Pakistani military statements.

Amplifying tensions, the Taliban condemned the attacks, asserting they were aimed at four Afghan locations, expressing dismay at the civilian toll. Enayatullah Khwarazmi, Taliban Defence spokesperson, accused Pakistan of incorrect allegations about the attacks and reiterated claims of civilian casualties, intensifying the diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

