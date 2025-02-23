Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice for Injured Civilians
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for disciplinary action against a CRPF jawan accused of injuring a man in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. She shared a video of the incident and emphasized the need for accountability to maintain trust in the armed forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Pressure mounts on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demands swift disciplinary measures against a jawan accused of assaulting a civilian in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
In a video shared on social media platform X, Mufti highlighted the alleged incident where Mohammed Yousuf from Khrewan sustained a serious eye injury, purportedly inflicted by the CRPF personal's baton at Mirbazar, Qazigund.
Emphasizing the importance of accountability, she called upon senior CRPF personnel to ensure justice is served to bolster public trust in the forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Calls for Judicial Inquiry Amidst Allegations of Police Abuse
Arms Cache Discovered Near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajput Outfit Demands Swift Return of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Winter Wonderland: Chilling Scenes and Festive Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Safer Amarnath Yatra