Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice for Injured Civilians

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called for disciplinary action against a CRPF jawan accused of injuring a man in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. She shared a video of the incident and emphasized the need for accountability to maintain trust in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:41 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice for Injured Civilians
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Pressure mounts on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demands swift disciplinary measures against a jawan accused of assaulting a civilian in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Mufti highlighted the alleged incident where Mohammed Yousuf from Khrewan sustained a serious eye injury, purportedly inflicted by the CRPF personal's baton at Mirbazar, Qazigund.

Emphasizing the importance of accountability, she called upon senior CRPF personnel to ensure justice is served to bolster public trust in the forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025