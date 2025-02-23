Mehbooba Mufti Demands Justice for Injured Civilians

Pressure mounts on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demands swift disciplinary measures against a jawan accused of assaulting a civilian in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Mufti highlighted the alleged incident where Mohammed Yousuf from Khrewan sustained a serious eye injury, purportedly inflicted by the CRPF personal's baton at Mirbazar, Qazigund.

Emphasizing the importance of accountability, she called upon senior CRPF personnel to ensure justice is served to bolster public trust in the forces.

