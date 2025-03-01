Drones Storm Kharkiv: Hospitals and Civilians Targeted

In a devastating series of attacks, Russian drones targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, striking a medical facility among other civilian areas, leaving at least five people injured. Local officials reported that eight drones hit three central districts, a stark reminder of the ongoing three-year-old conflict.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, stated that the drone strikes led to the evacuation of over 50 individuals from the medical facility. Firefighters battled blazes triggered by the attacks, which also shattered the windows of an apartment building, a car dealership, and a hypermarket.

Meanwhile, in Odesa, a strategic Black Sea port, Russia's drone assault ignited fires in both a private residence and a commercial building, resulting in one death and injuries to another. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)