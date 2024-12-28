Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's TikTok Strategy Sparks Debate on National Security and Free Speech

President-elect Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to block a law mandating TikTok's sale or shutdown. While his brief focuses on political resolution, the Biden administration argues the law is essential for national security. The Court's decision will impact free speech and technology regulations.

  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has submitted a brief to the US Supreme Court in an effort to block a law that requires TikTok to either sell its US operations or cease operations by January 19, according to the New York Times. The deadline, set just before Trump's inauguration, has prompted calls for a delay to allow the incoming president to address the issue.

The brief avoids taking a position on the First Amendment constitutional issue, which the Supreme Court will consider next month. The debate focuses on whether Congress infringed on free speech by effectively banning TikTok. Trump's brief highlights his potential to handle the situation politically once in office. "President Trump opposes banning TikTok in the United States at this juncture," read the brief, noting Trump's deal-making skills as uniquely suitable for negotiating a solution balancing national security and the interests of TikTok's 170 million US users.

In contrast, the Biden administration insists the law is crucial for safeguarding US national security, citing concerns over data privacy and potential influence by the Chinese government through TikTok. These briefs create a backdrop for the Supreme Court's upcoming hearing on January 10. The decision, due before the January 19 deadline, will influence the future of TikTok in the US and the wider debate on national security versus free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

