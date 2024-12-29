Jewish Refugees from Syria: Ignored History and Unrecognized Losses

A comprehensive report has shed light on the staggering financial losses endured by Jewish refugees forced out of Syria amidst state-backed persecution. Conservative estimates put the community's losses at $10 billion, according to Justice for Jews from Arab Countries (JJAC), a US-based organization spearheading efforts to document such injustices across the Arab world.

Between 1948 and 1972, an estimated 586,000 Jews were resettled in Israel from Arab nations, while around 200,000 moved to North America and Europe. The uprooted families, predominantly destitute, left behind assets confiscated by the departing Arab governments. Lyn Julius argues this report, overdue by decades, challenges misconceptions about Israel and highlights historical failures to address Jewish refugee grievances.

The historical context underscores the plight suffered by Syria's Jewish population, a minority living under dhimmi status with restricted rights. Increased persecution and significant property destruction, including in Aleppo post-1947, led to mass exodus. By 1949, Jewish assets faced widespread confiscation and oppression under Syrian rule. Today, the report estimates only four Jews remain in Syria.

