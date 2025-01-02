Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024

In a concerning development for road safety, Israel recorded 436 road fatalities in 2024, reflecting a 21% increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority. This figure surpasses 2007's record of 435 fatalities, accentuating the gravity of the situation.

Particularly affected were Israeli-Arab communities, which witnessed a 62% spike in road deaths, recording 159 fatalities. Of particular alarm is the vulnerability of children aged 0 to 14, with 31 lives lost, a majority of whom were pedestrians.

The year also saw a troubling rise in deaths among two-wheeled vehicle riders, up 26% from 2023, while fatalities among young drivers surged by 55%, totaling 65 deaths. These figures underscore serious road safety challenges across Israel's diverse population.

(With inputs from agencies.)