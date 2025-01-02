Left Menu

Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024

In 2024, Israeli roads saw 436 fatalities, marking a 21% rise from 2023. Notably, Israeli-Arab communities experienced the steepest increase. Children and young drivers have been especially affected, with significant rises in fatalities. The data highlights urgent road safety challenges facing diverse demographics across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:00 IST
Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a concerning development for road safety, Israel recorded 436 road fatalities in 2024, reflecting a 21% increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Road Safety Authority. This figure surpasses 2007's record of 435 fatalities, accentuating the gravity of the situation.

Particularly affected were Israeli-Arab communities, which witnessed a 62% spike in road deaths, recording 159 fatalities. Of particular alarm is the vulnerability of children aged 0 to 14, with 31 lives lost, a majority of whom were pedestrians.

The year also saw a troubling rise in deaths among two-wheeled vehicle riders, up 26% from 2023, while fatalities among young drivers surged by 55%, totaling 65 deaths. These figures underscore serious road safety challenges across Israel's diverse population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025