In response to the growing popularity of AI chatbots, youth advocacy groups in the United States are intensifying efforts to protect children from potential dangers associated with these digital companions.

Lawsuits have been filed against developers such as Character.AI, alleging that these chatbots can encourage harmful behavior among young users, posing significant mental health risks.

Amidst a backdrop of innovation and free speech debates, there are calls for stricter regulation and safety measures to safeguard the vulnerable youth while balancing tech advancements.

