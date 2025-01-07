Tensions Escalate as Philippines Shadows Chinese 'Monster' Vessel

The Philippines has launched a vigilant surveillance operation involving both vessels and aircraft to monitor the world's largest Chinese Coast Guard ship. Spotted near Luzon Island, the vessel's presence has raised alarms among Filipino officials, who see it as a threatening maneuver within Philippine territorial waters, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Dubbed 'The Monster' for its massive 12,000-ton size, the China Coast Guard vessel 5901 was last observed about 54 nautical miles from Capones Island in the western region of Zambales province, South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has maintained a watchful eye, issuing radio demands for the ship's withdrawal, calling it an act of intimidation directed at the Philippines.

The contested arrival of the vessel near Scarborough Shoal within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone has further intensified ongoing regional tensions, RFA reported. Despite the Chinese embassy in Manila remaining silent on the issue, Chinese vessels have increasingly restricted access to a vital fishing region. Filipino authorities contend that the presence lacks legal grounding under international law, while the PCG continues to trail the ship.

(With inputs from agencies.)