Tibetan Activist Warns of Chinese Threats to Cultural and Religious Heritage

Gyalo, a leading Tibetan activist and educational sociologist, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Dharamshala. He highlighted threats to Tibet's cultural and educational systems from Chinese Communist Party policies. The Central Tibetan Administration reports his concerns over restrictive measures targeting Tibetan religion and the proliferation of colonial-style schools.

Gyalo visits Tibetan Parliament, meets Speaker and Deputy Speaker (Image/CTA). Image Credit: ANI
Gyalo, a highly regarded Tibetan activist and educational sociologist, has issued warnings about Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies threatening Tibet's cultural, religious, and educational structures. During his visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Dharamshala, he shared essential insights with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

His concerns focused on the CCP's restrictive actions, especially those undermining Tibetan religion and education. He described the Chinese government's interference in monastic life, revealing strategies intended to break historical and spiritual ties between central monasteries and their regional chapters. Central to Gyalo's message was the risk of losing Tibetan identity and spiritual autonomy.

The Central Tibetan Administration has reported on Gyalo's observations of colonial-style boarding schools in Tibet, where Chinese language and ideology predominate. These institutions are perceived as tools to erase traditional Tibetan culture. The meeting highlighted the emergency need for global attention to prevent the erasure of Tibet's unique heritage. His Holiness the Dalai Lama's support remains a motivational factor in Gyalo's continued advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

