Sahiwal District Faces Crime Surge: A Law Enforcement Challenge

The Sahiwal district of central Punjab has seen a worrying increase in crime rates in 2024, with an alarming 23,314 cases logged, according to The Express Tribune. This represents a sharp rise of 3,393 cases from the previous year, posing a formidable challenge for local law enforcement as they grapple with escalating crime.

The report also highlights diligent police efforts, with 1,486 new cases registered and 1,510 individuals arrested over the year. Anti-narcotics operations yielded substantial seizures, including 743 kilograms of cannabis, 172 kilograms of opium, 29 kilograms of heroin, 4.5 kilograms of ICE, and 19,478 liters of illegal alcohol. Eighty-eight illicit distilleries were dismantled during these operations.

A large part of the crime spike is attributed to illegal arms activities, with the police filing 996 cases and arresting over 1,000 suspects. They confiscated 814 pistols, 66 shotguns, 44 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, highlighting the rising threat of illegal weapons in the area. The crackdown extended to capturing 462 Category A fugitives, 3,946 Category B fugitives, 2,108 court absconders, and 2,674 habitual criminals as part of the effort to combat ongoing criminal activities.

On the property crime front, over 3,500 cases were solved, leading to the recovery of stolen goods valued at PKR 325.9 million. The police dismantled 43 criminal gangs, seizing PKR 43.1 million worth of stolen assets. Despite these achievements, property crimes remain a considerable concern. In violence-related offenses, police operations culminated in the killing of six criminals, injuring five, and arresting 20. Police efforts successfully solved 10 of the 12 reported blind murder cases.

The notable increase in both serious and property-related offenses foreshadows a challenging year for Sahiwal law enforcement agencies tasked with restoring order and security in the region.

